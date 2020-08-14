Tourism campaign touts safe, open Greece as anti-pandemic restrictions expand

Tourism professionals are finding fault with Greek National Tourism Organization’s (GNTO) expensive campaign on international media and social media.

They say its depiction of Greece as an open and safe destination is at odds with new restrictions being imposed almost daily to deal with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

GNTO has budgeted nearly €3 million to promote its "Greek summer" campaign in media such as Google (€458,800), Bloomberg (€396,800) LinkedIn & Twitter (€272,800), CNN & Travel Channel (€719,200 together), Expedia (€372,000), National Geographic (€272,800) and Trip Advisor (€223,000).

The campaign is targeting 12 European countries plus Israel.