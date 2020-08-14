COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Staying safe, until next year

No virus can harm one’s faith or customs. Nor is the exigency for health-protecting measures a blow to religious freedom.

We celebrated Easter with empty churches. Now, August 15 (one of Greece’s biggest religious holidays) presents an even greater challenge: There is no blanket ban, meaning that adhering to the rules is up to the faithful. 

Let’s make sure we stay safe to celebrate August 15 at churches and religious festivals next year.

