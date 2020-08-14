First funds to be disbursed to Evia flood victims

Funds from the relief package for the island of Evia, which suffered extensive damage during powerful rainstorms and floods last Sunday – and cost the lives of eight people – will be allocated on Friday to the two most affected municipalities, Halkideon and Dirfyos-Messapia.

Minister of Interior Takis Theodorikakos, who visited the disaster-stricken areas again on Thursday, announced the first compensation of 600 euros for each victim today, as well the disbursement of 1.2 million euros for the two municipalities.

This amount, he said, has already been earmarked and will be used for projects related to the restoration of water supply networks and the regeneration of the coasts.