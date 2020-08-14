Two swimmers dead in Volos and Nafplio

Two swimmers died on Thursday and Friday in separate incidents in beaches near the towns of Nafplio in the Peloponnese and Volos in Magnesia.

The first victim was an 89-year-old woman who was pulled out of the sea unconscious in Anavros beach near Volos on Friday morning.

Her body was transferred to the town’s hospital for an autopsy.

In the second incident, a 71-year-old man was found unconscious on the beach of Karathonas, near Nafplio, on Thursday afternoon. An autopsy will be conducted in a hospital of Corinth.