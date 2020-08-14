Dendias in Vienna for talks with Pompeo, EU foreign affairs council

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Vienna on Friday to discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Dendias will also meet with Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, with whom he will participate in the emergency meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council called by Greece to discuss Turkey’s activities in the region.

The minister said on Thursday that he will inform his European counterparts about “real events” and “operational incidents” of recent days.