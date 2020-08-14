HALC, AJC ask Pompeo to decry ‘unacceptable’ Turkish challenge to Greek-Cypriot sovereignty

The American Jewish Committee and the Hellenic American Leadership Council called on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to clarify that challenges to Greek and Cypriot sovereignty by Turkey “are unacceptable to the United States.”

“Turkey’s challenge to Greek sovereignty through the deployment of the survey ship Oruc Reis, along with an armed naval escort, is a clear and present danger that must be met with clarity from the United States,” David Harris and Endy Zemenides, heads of AJC and HALC respectively, wrote in a letter addresses to Pompeo.

“We urge you to make it clear that the continued challenges to Greek and Cypriot sovereignty by Turkey are unacceptable to the United States, and to call on Turkey to immediately cease the provocative activities of the Oruc Reis, honor the previously agreed upon moratorium on exploratory activities in waters in which Greece claims jurisdiction, and return to the negotiating table,” they said.

The letter, dated Aug. 13, was sent ahead of Pompeo’s meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Vienna on Friday.