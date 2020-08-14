Experts mulling mandatory use of face masks in schools

Greek health experts are considering proposing a mandatory use of face coverings in schools when courses restart this Fall, a member of the committee advising the government on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic said on Friday.

“If the situation at the opening of the schools is the same as today, the masks may become mandatory every day at all school levels, including primary school,” said Anastasia Kotanidou, a Professor of Intensive Care Pulmonology at the University of Athens who spoke to broadcaster Skai on Friday.

As far as universities are concerned, Kottanidou said the proposal discussed is for students to return to their cases in cases where physical presence is required, however it is not clear how this would be done.