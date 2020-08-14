Blaze burns for third day in southwestern Crete

A large fire that broke out in southwestern Crete on Wednesday continued to burn through mainly low vegetation for a third day on Friday, aided by winds that shifted direction.

The blaze in the Kanthanos-Selinos area, in the Hania region, was initially brought under control but was rekindled on Thursday morning.

On Friday, the main front of the blaze was in an area close to Kedrodasos where the bulk of the fire-fighting force was operating.

The Fire Brigade boosted it forces on Thursday, with a total of 117 individuals and 54 firetrucks. There was also a mountain unit in the area, assisted by volunteer firefighters and local water trucks.

Helicopters and airplanes were dropping water.

According to the local mayor, Antonis Perrakis, efforts by firefighers were hampered by the difficult terrain and the high winds in the area.