Mitsotakis urges youngsters to take extra care with coronavirus, heralds new measures

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis issued a special plea to young people on Friday to adhere to the safety rules issued by the country’s health authorities and maintain social distancing, ahead of the August 15 national holiday, traditionally when Greeks set off for their summer vacations.

“Please, I am issuing a plea: Be careful, take care of yourselves, you are not invulnerable, and especially those who are not invulnerable are your parents and grandparents,” he said at the start of an emergency meeting on Friday on to discuss developments with the coronavirus.

Mitsotakis asked people to be particularly careful in their first week back from their vacation, urging them to wear a mask everywhere and maintain a safe distance from vulnerable or elderly individuals in their household and close environment.

“If we really want to stop this second wave in its infancy - which seems to be manifesting itself in all countries of the world - and not be forced to take more drastic measures that will undoubtedly have economic consequences, we must all now take responsibility for ourselves,” he added.

He also announced that Civil Protection would present new measures against the virus later on Friday.

The statement came as Greece is experiencing an increase in new coronavirus infections reported daily, which on Thursday reached 204. The total number of infections has reached 6,381.