Dendias to present photos, video from Greek-Turkish frigates collision

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is expected to present photographic material and videos from Thursday’s collision between the Greek frigate Limnos and the Turkish vessel Kemal Reis in the Eastern Mediterranean at Friday’s extraordinary EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The meeting was called by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at Greece’s request amid the sharp increase in tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Dendias said on Thursday that he will inform his European counterparts about “real events” and “operational incidents” of recent days.

The latest incident was apparently due to a mistake by the Turkish vessel’s skipper.

The minister will participate in the EU meeting from Vienna, where he travelled to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg.