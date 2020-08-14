Greece to announce curfews on three islands, report says

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias is expected to announce curfews on the popular islands of Spetses, Paros and Antiparos, in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a Greek news website on Friday.

The curfew will be similar to the one imposed on the island of Poros last week, where businesses were ordered to shut down from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. the following day after authorities confirmed 13 cases.

In Poros, authorities also made the use of face masks mandatory in all public spaces, indoor and out, suspended farmers’ markets, village festivals and other such public gatherings, and imposed a cap of four (or six if they belong to the same household) on the number of people allowed to sit at the same cafe or restaurant table.

Hardalias is also expected to announce a ban on public and private gatherings of any kind involving more than 50 people, the website iefimerida.gr reported.

Speaking to broadcaster Skai earlier on Friday, Anastasia Kotanidou, a Professor of Intensive Care Pulmonology at the University of Athens and member of the committee advising the government on the coronavirus, said that any new measures will essentially tighten exiting restrictions.