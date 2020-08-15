Storms on Saturday in northern Greece

A sharp shift in weather is forecast from Saturday afternoon in northern Greece, with meteorologists warning of rain and thunderstorms, severe in some places, with hailstorms and strong winds also likely in parts.



According to an emergency bulletin issued by the National Meteorological Service (EMY), the wet front will sweep over Central and Eastern Macedonia from Saturday afternoon and is expected to move to Thrace before easing off from Sunday morning. Fresh storms are forecast for the Macedonia region on Sunday evening.