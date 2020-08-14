Tourists injured in quad bike accident on Skiathos

A 22-year-old German man was on Friday being treated for serious injuries sustained when the quad bike he was riding with a female companion, also German, on the island of Skiathos on Thursday came off the road in the area of Kalamaki and plunged into an 8-meter deep ravine.



According to local news website www.skiathoslife.gr, the young couple had been heading for a remote beach in the area when the 22-year-old lost control of the vehicle for reasons that remained unclear.



The man suffered serious chest injuries and was transferred by speedboat to the city of Volos, where he was to undergo surgery at the city’s general hospital on Friday.



His 21-year-old girlfriend sustained light injuries to her arms and legs and was out of danger.