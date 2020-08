In this picture with a long shutter speed stars move in the night sky during the Perseid meteor shower in the Pineios Lake near the village of Velanidi, Peloponnese, Greece, late Thursday. The Perseids are a prolific meteor shower associated with the comet Swift-Tuttle. The Perseids shower is visible from mid-July each year, with the peak in activity being between Aug. 9 and 14 depending on the particular location of the stream. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]