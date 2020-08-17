American groups eye Alexandroupoli port

Two US groups are reportedly interested in purchasing concessions in the port of Alexandroupoli in northern Greece.



More specifically, ONEX and Black Summit Financial Group are interested in 67% of the port.



Interest has also been expressed by Greek and foreign groups in the ports of Igoumenitsa and Kavala.



Three tenders for the three ports were launched by the Hellenic Republic Development Fund (TAIPED) on July 17, with the official deadline for official expressions of interest being October 2.



The three competitions are running simultaneously for the development of three ports within the framework of TAIPED’s strategy for the development of the country’s port infrastructure.