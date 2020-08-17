Local stocks end week slightly up

The Athens Stock Exchange ended the week with slight gains overall (0.28%), although the final session saw the general index slide 0.46%, to 634.37. Again, turnover was quite low, at 21.395 million euros, on 14,128,657 traded shares.

Trading remained within a very narrow band, just 6 points.

Of the 108 traded shares, 50 ended with gains, 47 with losses and 11 with no change.

Blue chips lost 0.82%, but mid-caps ended 0.27% higher.

Stocks that outperformed the market included OTE Telecom, betting company OPAP, toy retailer Jumbo, industrial conglomerate Mytilineos, Terna Energy, cosmetics maker and retailer Sarantis, Public Power Corporation, Athens water company EYDAP, bottler Coca-Cola HBC, Motor Oil, construction group Ellaktor, electricity transmission operator ADMIE, property developer Lamda Development and Hellenic Petroleum.

The banks index rose for a second straight week, 1.70% this week, but is far from even making a dent on the overall losses. The “big four” retail banks are way down from the start of the year: Top performer Eurobank has lost 55.43%, Piraeus Bank 60.89%, National Bank 62% and Alpha Bank 73.44%.