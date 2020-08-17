Southern EU states more vulnerable to economic consequences of pandemic

[ΑΝΑ-MPA]

The complete economic effect of the coronavirus pandemic has yet to be seen and southern economies in the European Union are more vulnerable than those of their northern partners, experts tell Bloomberg.



While governments have agreed to a generous aid package, it may not be enough and NGOs that have stepped in to help Europeans facing financial problems warn that the number of people unable to pay their bills will increase dramatically.

And some governments, worried about their debt levels, are prepared to put their foot down when the time comes to decide on a second support package.