Any move against Turkey’s vessels will get a response, Akar says

Any move against Turkey’s vessels in the Eastern Mediterranean will get a response, the country’s defense minister, Hulusi Akar, said in a video message to Turkish crew members.

“Everyone must know how determined we are on this issue,” Akar was quoted as saying by Turkish media.

According to the same reports, Akar said that Ankara was “determined to defend its rights and interests in the seas,” adding that “we are prepared to do what is necessary.”