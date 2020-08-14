Dendias: Turkey the only one to blame for East Med tension

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told Friday's emergency meeting of the European Union Council of Foreign Affairs that Turkey is the only one to blame for the escalation of tension in the Eastern Mediterranean and must leave the Greek continental shelf immediately.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the condemnation of Turkey's behavior and the support expressed to Greece and Cyprus by their EU partners.

Regarding the list of sanctions against Turkey requested by Greece from the Council, he said it is being prepared and stressed that it will be the subject of the next discussion of the Foreign Affairs Council in Berlin at the end of the month.

The goal, he said, is to have a tool ready that, if necessary, will push Turkey back on the path of legitimacy and international law.

Moreover, he stressed that the calls by the Turkish leadership for dialogue are constantly refuted by the overt threats that always accompany them.

He said that he presented to the Council a detailed picture of the operational situation in the region, so that its members can see what Greece is facing.

"Greece is a peaceful country, resolving any issues through dialogue and based on international law," he added, noting that recent agreements with Italy and Egypt prove it.

He added that Greece remains open to dialogue with Turkey, but not under the state of pressure and blackmail. Dialogue, he continued, is conducted under the rules of international law and the law of the Sea.