Factory fire shuts down highway

A big fire at a plastics factory in the northern Athens suburb of Metamorfossi has shut down the highway to Thessaloniki, as well as the Attiki Odos ring road, near its junction with the highway.

Tolls on the Attiki Odos open segment to the airport are free.

The fire service says the blaze started at 7 a.m. Saturday and, because of the flammable materials inside, is expected to rage for hours. Some 50 firefighters are on the site.

There are no reports of anyone trapped inside.