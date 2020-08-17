[File photo]

Police officers raided a squat in central Thessaloniki on Monday morning known locally as Terra Incognita, according to police sources.

Initial information suggests that nobody was found inside the building. No official briefing has been made yet on any findings.

The squat, located on Taskou Papageorgiou Street, dates from 2004 and is the oldest in the city, while the building itself belongs to the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

The building houses the printing collective Druck and a self-managed gym, library-bookstore and screen printing workshop.

The squatters sometimes open the roof to the public for certain events.