Schools to reopen September 7, says gov’t spokesman

Schools in Greece will reopen for the new academic year on September 7 despite the rising number of infections in the country, according to government spokesman Stelios Petsas on Monday.

“We have a [school] year ahead of us that will start in September, on the 7th,” Petsas told broadcaster Open on Monday. “We will have to face the same basic challenges again. To observe the personal hygiene and protection measures.”

Petsas argued that if adults maintain social distancing, wash their hands often and wear a mask, children will also be convinced to do so.

“This is the main element that will protect us from the spread of the virus in the school environment,” he added.

Greece has been reporting triple-digit increases of new virus cases in the past few weeks, which have brought the total number to 7,075 cases, of which 2,488 since the start of the month.