Emergency text message advises returning travelers to follow safety measures

Coronavirus, Travel

The General secretariat for Civil Protection reminded returning holidaymakers to maintain social distancing and avoid contact with vulnerable people in an emergency text send out to mobile phones on Monday afternoon as authorities step up measures to tackle the rising number of coronavirus infections.

The message said the “Covid-19 spread risk is increased” and urged citizens to “follow protective advise.

Greece has been reporting triple-digit increases of new virus cases in the past few weeks, which have brought the total number to 7,075 cases, of which 2,488 since the start of the month.
 

