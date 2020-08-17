PM calls for clarifications on use of face masks

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for clarifications on the rules on the use of face masks by the public in order to clarify when their use is mandatory.

The direction was given during a scheduled video conference on developments with Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Mitsotakis also said that authorities are ready to make "local interventions" if this is deemed necessary by the experts advising the government.

Participants also discussed the reopening of schools in the fall and the health protocols that will need to be followed for those who return to work after their vacation.

The teleconference was attended by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, government spokesman Stelios Petsas and other officials.