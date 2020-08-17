One burned, one feared dead in Athens apartment fire

[File photo]

Firemen pulled a charred body out of a burning apartment in Athens’ downtown Kypseli neighbourhood, while there were fears that one more person might have died in the blaze that broke out on Monday afternoon.

According to the neighbours, a 90-year-old man and his 86-year-old wife are the residents of the fifth-floor apartment located on 35 Filotimou Street.

The apartment has been completely destroyed, but the cause of the blaze was not yet known, according to the fire service.

There were 24 fire fighters with eight fire engines at the scene.