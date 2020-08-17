Dendias in Cyprus for talks Tuesday

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is expected in Cyprus Tuesday for talks with President Nikos Anastasiades and Foreiogn Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

Talks will focus on Turkey’s illegal activities in the Eastern Mediterranean region as well as cooperation between Greece and Cyprus on a bilateral and European level, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Trilateral cooperation schemes in the region will also be discussed, the ministry said.

Cyprus on Monday criticized its European Union partners over adopting “a policy of appeasement” in dealing with Turkey.