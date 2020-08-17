Firefighters battling blaze on Lesvos

[Emprosnet]

Firefighters are battling to contain a wildfire that broke out on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Monday morning.

The fire, which is being fanned by strong winds, is tearing through grassland between the villages of Petra and Molyvos.

The blaze, which at one point appeared to threaten homes, has already destroyed a sheep shed and one warehouse. No injuries have been reported.

Two water-dropping aircraft and one helicopter are taking part in the fire-fighting effort. Two more planes are said to be on their way.

