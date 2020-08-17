NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Returning holidaymakers test negative for Covid-19

Covid-19 tests conducted Sunday on returning holidaymakers at the ports of Piraeus and Rafina in the Attica region have all returned negative, authorities said.

Officials said they carried out more than 300 tests using the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, method, which looks for traces of viral genetic material.
 

