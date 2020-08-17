Three more test positive for Covid-19 at Chios migrant camp
Three more migrants from the Vial migrant reception center on the island of Chios have been placed in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, according to reports Monday.
The center has been put under full lockdown until August 25 after a 35-year-old man from Yemen and a female employee of the facility tested positive for the virus last week.
The three new patients had reportedly been in contact with the Yemeni migrant.