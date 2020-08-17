NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Three more test positive for Covid-19 at Chios migrant camp

TAGS: Coronavirus, Migration

Three more migrants from the Vial migrant reception center on the island of Chios have been placed in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, according to reports Monday.

The center has been put under full lockdown until August 25 after a 35-year-old man from Yemen and a female employee of the facility tested positive for the virus last week.

The three new patients had reportedly been in contact with the Yemeni migrant.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.