Three more test positive for Covid-19 at Vial camp

Three more residents at the Vial migrant reception center on the island of Chios have been placed in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, reports said Monday.

The center has been put under full lockdown until August 25 after a 35-year-old man from Yemen and a female employee at the facility tested positive for the virus last week.

The three new patients had reportedly been in contact with the Yemeni migrant who had been living at the cramped facility since last September when he arrived from Turkey.

Some 3,800 migrants currently live in the Vial camp, which was originally intended to accommodate no more than a third of that number.

