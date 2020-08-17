Tourists detained in Hersonissos after brawl
Police in Hersonissos, northern Crete, on Monday arrested 12 foreign nationals who face charges of drugs possession and causing bodily harm following a brawl in the tourist resort which resulted in the injury of one of the men.
The cause of the brawl remained unclear, according to local reports.
Meanwhile a search by police on an apartment where eight of the men were living turned up small quantities of cannabis.
No details were revealed about the men’s nationality.