Tourists detained in Hersonissos after brawl

TAGS: Crime

Police in Hersonissos, northern Crete, on Monday arrested 12 foreign nationals who face charges of drugs possession and causing bodily harm following a brawl in the tourist resort which resulted in the injury of one of the men.

The cause of the brawl remained unclear, according to local reports.

Meanwhile a search by police on an apartment where eight of the men were living turned up small quantities of cannabis.

No details were revealed about the men’s nationality.

