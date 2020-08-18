Recycling plant fire causes dangerous air pollution

Experts sounded alarm bells over the weekend after a fire at a plastics recycling plant in the northern Athens suburb of Metamorfossi saying it released toxic and carcinogenic substances into the atmosphere, posing a risk to the health of the public, especially in the vicinity.

The fire, which created clouds of thick, black toxic smoke in the sky in northwestern Athens, was the third recycling-related blaze in a year.

According to the Athens Observatory, the smoke doubled the annual limit of suspended particles in the suburb of Keratsini, while the indices were particularly high in Haidari and in the center of Athens as well.

Speaking to Greek media outlets, Christos Zerefos, a professor of atmospheric physics at the University of Athens, said that due to the toxicity of substances released by the incineration of plastics, fruit and vegetables grown in Attica should be washed thoroughly before consumption and in some cases be avoided altogether.