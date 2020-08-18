A frustratingly large section of the Greek population appears to have given in to conspiracy theories about the novel coronavirus.

These people appear to have adopted a socially irresponsible attitude as a form of “resistance to the system.”

No amount of measures and restrictions will help to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus if authorities do not first contain the virus of misinformation.

There is nothing patronizing about the persistent and comprehensive public awareness campaign concerning the sometimes deadly health risks posed by Covid-19. It is a condition for the protection of public health.