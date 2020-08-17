ATHEX: Mild gains on light activity

The Athens stock market ended its first session of the week with a mild rise, on very low turnover.

The general index ended at 637.12 points, an increase of 0.43%, after trading within a band of just over 6 points.

Turnover was €21.435 million on volume of 13,921,184 shares.

Of the 108 traded stocks, 51 ended with gains, 30 with losses and 27 with no change.

Blue chips were up 0.45%, while mid-caps rose 0.36%.

Among blue chips, the greatest gains were recorded by Piraeus Bank (3.93%), Alpha Bank (3.18%), Piraeus Port (2.78%), metals firm Viohalco (2.21%) and Hellenic Exchanges (1.94%).

The greatest losses were recorded by OTE Telecoms (1.47%), toy retailer Jumbo (0.86%) ands Terna Energy (0.84%).

Among sector indices, the greatest gains were made by raw materials (2.28%) and banks (1.82%), while the greatest losses were suffered by telecommunications (1.41%) and personal products (0.77%).

The greatest volume was by Alpha Bank, with 4,656,919 traded shares, and Eurobank, with 3,526,000. Greatest turnover was by OTE Telecoms, with €7.053 million, or nearly one third of the total, and Alpha Bank (€2.42 million).