Trump brags about Erdogan relationship

US President Donald Trump said Monday world leaders have sought his help with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying that Turkey’s strongman would only listen to him.

“The heads of countries last week they called me up, ‘could you call Erdogan?’” Trump said in an interview with Fox News, according to a report by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu agency.

According to Anadolu, Trump said he had asked those leaders, whom he did not name, why he should be the one to contact Erdogan, to which they allegedly responded: “‘You’re the only one he’ll listen to. He doesn’t listen to us. You’re the only one’.”

“I don’t like saying this publicly, but it happens to be true. I get along with him and he listens,” Trump said, according to Anadolu.

