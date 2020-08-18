In response to the continued climb in coronavirus cases, companies are introducing a series of measures ahead of the return of employees from their summer vacations.

Many large corporations, including banks, have decided that workers who took leave in August will work from home for the first seven days after returning from vacation. During this period they will undergo diagnostic tests covered by the company.

Tests are also planned for returning employees whose physical presence is necessary in the workplace, especially if they took vacations in areas with high infection rates.

Other companies are requesting that employees complete a questionnaire to assess the degree of risk, while they have made the use of masks mandatory in their offices for the first seven days after workers return from leave.

At the same time, the use of masks by all employees and customers at public services is mandatory, according to a circular issued by the Interior Ministry. Moreover, civil servants belonging to high-risk groups will have the option of working from home until August 31.

The government is launching a new support package for companies affected by the pandemic. To this end, a meeting will take place today at the Finance Ministry.

Meanwhile, authorities will this week be closely monitoring the impact of new restrictive measures with a review expected on Friday.

Health authorities are focusing in particular on Attica, which has seen a sharp increase in infections in recent days, as well as certain popular tourist destinations, including the island of Mykonos, which appears to be the source of many of the new cases in Attica as holidaymakers bring infections home.

The positive scenario, which many epidemiologists believe will prevail, is that daily infections will probably remain at around 200 over the coming days. However, some mathematical models predict daily case numbers reaching 700 by the end of the month.

Restrictions which have already been imposed in places like Mykonos came into effect Monday in Attica, the Saronic islands and Kythira, obliging bars, cafes, clubs and restaurants to close at midnight. Also there will be a ban on all gatherings, public or private, of more than 50 people in areas with high rates of infection.