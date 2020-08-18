Greek deals with Egypt, Italy to be submitted for approval next week

Greece’s maritime deals with Egypt and Italy will likely be submitted to Parliament for approval next week, a deputy government spokesman said on Monday.

The Greek Parliament will reopen on August 24, after a brief summer hiatus.

The exact dates of the meetings of the competent parliamentary committees that will discusss the agreements have not been set yet, but sources said that the deals may be approved by the end of next week.

The agreement for the partial designation of an exclusive economic zone between Greece and Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean was signed on August 6 in Cairo.

For Athens, the deal effectively nullified a maritime accord between Turkey and the internationally recognised government of Libya signed last year.

The agreement with Egypt came after Greece signed a deal with Italy on June 9 which effectively extended a 1977 agreement between the two states on continental shelves in the Ionian Sea.