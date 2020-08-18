Nine policemen in Thessaloniki infected with Covid-19 in past week, says union leader

Nine police officers serving in the northern port city of Thessaloniki have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past week, the head of the local police union said in statements to a news website late on Monday.

Theodoros Tsairidis said the first case was confirmed at the Thermi traffic police department and was followed by seven more cases, according to a report in in.gr.

The ninth case was an officer from the Security Department of Thessaloniki’s Airport Police Directorate who tested positive while on leave.

Alarmed by the infections among officers, Tsairidis send a letter to the ministers of health and citizen protection, requesting a mandatory molecular screening of all the officers who return to work after their leave.

A recent circular issued by the Health Ministry made PCR tests mandatory for returning doctors and health workers.