Greece to receive 3 mln doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, says health minister

Greece will receive in instalments three million doses of the potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford in collaboration with AstraZeneca if it passes phase four of the clinical trial, Health minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Tuesday.

Kikilias said the clinical trials have reached phase three while phase four is expected to be completed in November.

“At the end of December, January, February, March, May and June, if all goes well, Greece will receive in seven partial deliveries its allocation from the agreed vaccine,” he told broadcaster Skai.

“We will start with 700,000 doses in December which will be a single or double dose, and around 3 million doses in total,” he added.

The shot, called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is a recombinant viral vector vaccine developed by Oxford University. It was licensed to AstraZeneca in April.