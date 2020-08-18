AHEPA to close for disinfection after 14 staff test positive for Covid-19

The AHEPA University Hospital in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, will be closed until Friday for cleaning and disinfection purposes after 14 medical and nursing staff tested positive for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.



Authorities said that new Covid-19 cases will be treated at the Ippokratio General Hospital and the Papageorgiou General Hospital in Thessaloniki, and the Katerini General Hospital in central Macedonia.