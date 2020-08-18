NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greece prepared to hold talks if Turkey withdraws ships, says Panagiotopoulos

TAGS: Defense, Turkey

Greece is prepared to hold talks with Turkey in the framework of international law on the condition that Turkey immediately withdraws its warships and seismic research vessels from the Greek continental shelf, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said Tuesday, according to state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency (ANA-MPA).

Panagiotopoulos made the comment during a telephone conversation with his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer that focused on recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, ANA-MPA said.

According to the same report, Panagiotopoulos emphasized the role of the European Union, and Germany’s presidency, in helping “restore security and stability in the region.”

EU defense ministers will hold an informal meeting in Berlin on August 26.
 

