Banks help jump-start the market

The Athens stock market showed gains throughout Tuesday’s session, with bank stocks attracting most investor interest.

The ATHEX general index closed at 643.98 points, an advance of 1.08%. Way more interesting was the big leap in turnover, to €35.758 million, or 66.8% higher than Monday. Volume was 22,458,005 shares.

Blue chips climbed 0.96%, while mid-caps rose 0.92%.

Of the 120 traded stocks, 64 ended with gains, 35 with losses and 21 with no change.

Among blue chips, the top gainers were Aegean Airlines (5.71%), National Bank (5.69%), Alpha Bank (5.29%), Piraeus Bank (4.44%) and Motor Oil (4.31%). The top losers were PPC (1.19%), Hellenic Exchanges (1.04%), OTE Telecom (0.89%) and toy retailer Jumbo (0.69%).

Among the sectoral indices, banks did best (+3.81%), followed by commerce (2.56%). The biggest losses were posted by telecommunications (0.82%) and technology (0.30%).

The greatest trading volume was recorded by Eurobank (6,883,689 shares) and Alpha Bank (5,595,030). OTE had the highest turnover (€7.657 million), followed by Alpha Bank (€3.049 million).