Stores in old town Athens will eventually be able to stay open all Sundays

Retail businesses in Athens’ “historical center,” the neighborhoods of Plaka, Acropolis and Monastiraki, will eventually be able to open every Sunday throughout the year.



Currently, these businesses can open, on a voluntary basis, on Sundays from May to October, with the exception of the second Sunday in August.



This measure will be implemented in November 2021.



There are two reasons why the Attica region will allow these businesses to open on all Sundays of the year: First, officials hope that tourism will recover by next year, and, second, most of these stores are small owner-operated businesses with permanent personnel.