More tests at migrant camps after new infections

Health authorities are continuing tests on residents at the Vial camp on Chios after another three migrants tested positive for the coronavirus, following the infection of a Yemeni man and a camp employee last week, while two more camps on the mainland have been locked down following infections there.

In addition to the five people infected at Vial, three people have tested positive for the coronavirus at a facility in Fylakio, in the northern region of Evros, and one in another facility near the city of Drama, according to Migration Ministry sources.

The outbreak at Vial, the first at an island camp, is of particular concern as the facility is hosting more than 3,800 people in a space designed to hold less than a third of that number. Each of the facilities at Fylakio and Drama is hosting around 200 people.

Restrictions are in force at all migrant camps while a ban on movement has been imposed on those under lockdown.