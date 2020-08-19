Regardless of how the current tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean play out, the conundrum will not change in the long term.

If Greece wants to consolidate an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) that it can really exploit, it only has two options available: the conventional one, on the basis of bilateral agreements, and a joint recourse to the International Court of Justice at the Hague.

Both paths require dialogue. Anyone who is truly interested in securing Greece’s sovereign rights cannot afford to turn their back on diplomacy. Inertia breeds perils.