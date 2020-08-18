Health authorities remain on edge after a new daily record of 269 coronavirus cases were confirmed Tuesday. The previous record, set on August 13, was 262.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 7,472, with 232 deaths, after two fatalities were reported on Tuesday. Of the 269 cases, 39 were arrivals from abroad.

Most cases were reported in Attica and Thessaloniki (90 and 70 respectively), followed by the Cyclades islands with 10. Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias stated that data suggest that tourism is not responsible for the upward trend in the number of confirmed cases.

More specifically, Hardalias said the 615 imported cases – from July 1 to Monday – constitute a mere 17% of a total of 3,666 recorded cases for the same period.

Meanwhile it was announced that all pupils are set to return to school at the same time, rather than in phases. The decision was taken by the Education Ministry during a teleconference with the Committee of Experts on the coronavirus.



“After a unanimous recommendation of the committee, the reopening of all schools is planned to take place [with the participation of all pupils] and with increased protection measures (such as extensive use of masks, different student breaks etc),” the ministry said in a statement. Education Minister Niki Kerameus said the full framework governing the reopening of schools will be announced “in the immediate future and as soon as the relevant discussions with the committee are completed.”

Also on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry issued a circular with a recommendation to civil servants to stay at home for seven days after returning from vacation in case they have come into contact with a case, using the “special purpose sick leave.”