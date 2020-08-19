Opposition parties, including SYRIZA and communist KKE, are accusing the government of concealing the real number of coronavirus cases on the islands.

The issue was initially raised by SYRIZA MP Yiannis Ragousis, who cited a claim by the Federation of Hospital Doctors that the government was following “concealment tactics” over its decision to announce cases per regional unit rather than per island.

For his part, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said on Tuesday that this is being done so that there are no arbitrary conclusions and to ensure that specific islands are not targeted. However, Ragousis claimed Tuesday that this was a “confession of guilt.”

“The crude excuse that they allegedly did not want to target specific islands cannot convince anyone simply because, when they suddenly imposed emergency measures, they imposed them per island and not per regional unit,” he said.