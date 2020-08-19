Finance Ministry officials complain about Statistical Authority

Finance Ministry officials have been complaining about the alleged delay the country’s independent Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes data on GDP.

ELSTAT has announced it will publish first-half data on September 4, just one day before Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to give the annual speech in which the country's premier traditionally outlines economic policy for the coming year.

The Finance ministry officials say they need the data to plan for the new batch of measures to strengthen the economy against the coronavirus pandemic and, beyond that, to plan for the draft of the 2021 budget on which Mitsotakis will depend to make his expected announcements about tax cuts.