13 people test positive in western Thessaloniki nursing home

Twelve residents and one employee in a nursing home in Evosmos, western Thessaloniki, have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report by state broadcaster ERT3 on Wednesday.

Nine of the patients who caught the virus were transferred to the Papageorgiou General Hospital, while three were taken to the Ippokrateio Hospital in Greece’s northern port city.

The Estia Papageorgiou nursing home is run by the Metropolis of Neapoli and Stavroupoli.

Last week, a prosecutor ordered an investigation into a retirement home in Asvestochori, a small town on the outskirts of Thessaloniki, where 33 residents and three staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

