51-year-old dies of Covid-19 in Thessaloniki

Α 51-year-old patient died of the coronavirus in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Wednesday pushing the country’s death toll to 234.

The man had been suffering from underlying health issues when he was hospitalized with Covid-19 at the AHEPA University Hospital in Thessaloniki.

Authorities said on Wednesday they would extend restrictions in the popular holiday island of Mykonos and the coastal area of Halkidiki in northern Greece amid a spike in Covid-19 infections.

